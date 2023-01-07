Western Australia in grip of 'devastating' flood emergency, says Australia PM

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday (Jan 7) his government was ready to provide whatever support was needed to residents of Western Australia state as record-breaking floods isolated far-flung communities there.

The crisis in the Kimberley - an area almost three times the size of the United Kingdom - was sparked this week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain to the vast region.

Among the worst-hit locations was Fitzroy Crossing, a town of around 1,300 people where supplies were being airlifted in due to the flooding, which authorities have said is the state's worst on record.

Albanese said his Labor government was "working constructively" with the Western Australia government on the crisis in the sparsely populated region that also includes the resort town of Broome.

"These floods are having a devastating impact, many of these communities ... are communities that do it tough, and the resources simply aren't there on the ground," Albanese told reporters in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state.

"My government stands ready to provide whatever support is requested."