Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Western Australia in grip of 'devastating' flood emergency, says Australia PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Western Australia in grip of 'devastating' flood emergency, says Australia PM

Western Australia in grip of 'devastating' flood emergency, says Australia PM

A view of flooding in Fitzroy Crossing, Australia on Jan 3, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. (Photo: Callum Lamond/via REUTERS)

07 Jan 2023 03:46PM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 03:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday (Jan 7) his government was ready to provide whatever support was needed to residents of Western Australia state as record-breaking floods isolated far-flung communities there.

The crisis in the Kimberley - an area almost three times the size of the United Kingdom - was sparked this week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain to the vast region.

Among the worst-hit locations was Fitzroy Crossing, a town of around 1,300 people where supplies were being airlifted in due to the flooding, which authorities have said is the state's worst on record.

Albanese said his Labor government was "working constructively" with the Western Australia government on the crisis in the sparsely populated region that also includes the resort town of Broome.

"These floods are having a devastating impact, many of these communities ... are communities that do it tough, and the resources simply aren't there on the ground," Albanese told reporters in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state.

"My government stands ready to provide whatever support is requested."

Related:

Western Australia emergency authorities said Australian Defence Force aircraft were being used to assist flood-hit communities, and Chinook helicopters were en-route to help relocated impacted residents.

The nation's weather forecaster said severe weather was no longer occurring in the state but that "the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary".

The emergency in the country's far northwest comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, typically associated with increased rainfall.

Some regions have endured four major flood crises since last year.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Australia flood

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.