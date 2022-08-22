Logo
Western powers stress importance of nuclear safety in Ukraine: Downing Street
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a reception for the winners of the Points of Light Award in Downing Street, London, Britain, on Aug 9, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool)

22 Aug 2022 03:00AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2022 03:00AM)
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of the United States, France and Germany on Sunday (Aug 21) stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine in a call, Johnson's office said.

"On a joint call, the Prime Minister, President (Joe) Biden, President (Emmanuel) Macron and Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz underlined their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

"They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility."

Source: Reuters

