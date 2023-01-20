Western weapons surge to Ukraine underlines new resolve

DAVOS: Western countries are stepping up their weapons deliveries to Ukraine despite hesitations in Germany about supplying heavy tanks, underlining their growing confidence in Kyiv's chances of victory.

With the conflict slowing down for winter, Ukraine's supporters had warned for months that the biggest danger was so-called "Ukraine fatigue" in Western capitals.

If interest and sympathy wanes for the country's plight nearly a year after Russia invaded, or surging food and fuel prices lead Western decision-makers to focus on their own domestic problems, backing for Ukraine could falter at a critical time.

Instead - for the time being - the opposite appears to be true after a string of new pledges this week of heavier weapons for Ukraine, coupled with strident support for Ukraine's aim of reclaiming occupied land.

"We see the support and the help strengthening," Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, told the World Economic Forum in Davos, where a huge Ukrainian delegation lobbied for assistance all week.

The West is indicating that "we will give you everything which you need, not only to exist, but to win. It's important," he said on Thursday (Jan 19).

Long wary about provoking nuclear-armed Russia, the West refused to arm Ukraine in a meaningful way before Russia's invasion and has slow-walked deliveries of "offensive weapons" such as tanks and infantry fighting vehicles out of fear of provoking the Kremlin.

On Friday, the coalition of around 50 countries supporting Ukraine met at the Ramstein military base in Germany, with fresh weapons pledges expected.

On Thursday, the United States and Britain, Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Denmark announced individual packages, promising powerful new armoured fighting vehicles, long-range high-precision artillery and vital stocks of ammunition.

Last weekend, Britain pledged its heavy Challenger tanks while Germany is under intense pressure to authorise the export of its widely used Leopards.