West's response to Ukraine war exposes 'double standards': Amnesty

PARIS: Global outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year has only served to expose the West's "double standards" towards human rights abuses throughout the world, Amnesty International said on Tuesday (Mar 28).

In its annual world report for 2022, Amnesty pointed to what it described as the West's silence on Saudi Arabia's rights record, repression in Egypt and Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.

"The West's formidable response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine underscored double standards, exposing in comparison how inconsequential their reactions have been to so many other violations of the UN Charter," said Amnesty secretary general Agnes Callamard as she presented the group's world report in Paris.

Russia's assault that began on Feb 24, 2022 "gave us an all too rare view of what becomes possible when there is political will to act" as the West closed ranks to support Ukraine, she added.

Many countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and opened their borders to Ukrainian refugees after the invasion, while the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine.

But Amnesty said the conflict had highlighted shortcomings in responding to abuses in other parts of the globe.

It singled out the West's "deafening silence on Saudi Arabia's human rights record, inaction on Egypt and the refusal to confront Israel's system of apartheid against Palestinians".

Amnesty, fellow rights watchdog Human Rights Watch and a UN special rapporteur have concluded that Israel's treatment of Palestinians amounts to policies of apartheid, the segregation of black people and whites in white-ruled South Africa, a charge the Israeli state denies.