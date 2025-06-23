CNA Explains: What could Iran’s next move be after US strikes on its nuclear sites?

Was Trump’s 2-week deadline for US action a ruse?

The latest conflict started when Israel on Jun 13 launched attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities. The two sides have been engaged in retaliatory strikes since.

The White House said last Thursday that Trump would take two weeks to decide US involvement in the escalating conflict.

Yet Washington’s decision to strike Iran came much sooner.

Saturday’s top-secret mission, referred to as Operation Midnight Hammer, involved seven B-2 stealth bombers flying 18 hours from the US to Iran to drop 14 bunker-buster bombs.

More than 125 aircraft participated in the mission, including refuelling tankers and fighter escorts.

Stephen Zunes, professor of politics at the University of San Francisco, believes the two-week deadline was a ruse, adding that “it does appear that they were in cahoots (with Israel) from the very beginning”.

The US has insisted that the strikes on Iran were intended as a one-off effort.

“Iran has repeatedly maintained their right to retaliate if attacked,” said Zunes.

“This idea that the US should just go boom, boom, boom and then have peace … seems highly unrealistic.”