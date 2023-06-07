What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine - and what happened?

A huge Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine was breached on Tuesday (Jun 6), unleashing floodwaters across the war zone.

Ukraine said Russia had destroyed it, while Russia said Ukraine sabotaged it to cut off water supplies to Crimea and distract attention from a "faltering" counter-offensive.

What is the dam, what happened - and what do we not know?

THE KAKHOVKA DAM

The dam, part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, is 30m tall and 3.2km long. Construction was started under Soviet leader Josef Stalin and finished under Nikita Khrushchev.

The dam bridged the Dnipro River, which forms the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the south of Ukraine.

Creation of the 2,155 sq km Kakhovka reservoir in Soviet times forced around 37,000 people to be moved from their homes.

The reservoir holds 18 cubic km of water - a volume roughly equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah.

The reservoir also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.