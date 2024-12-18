What options does PM Trudeau face in Canada's leadership crisis?

OTTAWA: Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under increasing pressure to quit after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned over a policy clash on Monday (Dec 16), setting up one of the worst crises of his nine years in power.

Here are some potential ways forward for Canada:

CAN TRUDEAU BE FORCED OUT BY HIS LIBERAL PARTY?

Unlike Britain, where party leaders are chosen by the parliamentary caucus and can be removed quickly, the Liberal leader is selected by a special convention of members. There is therefore no formal party mechanism to remove Trudeau if he wants to stay.

That said, if members of his own cabinet and a large number of legislators call for him to go, he may conclude his position is untenable.