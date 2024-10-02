What we know about Israel's ground operations in Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Israel announced Tuesday (Oct 1) it had launched raids targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, days after killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on a bunker in south Beirut.

Here is a rundown of what is known about Israel's ground operations so far.

WHEN DID THE RAIDS BEGIN?

Late Monday, Israel's military began what it called "limited, localised and targeted raids" against Hezbollah in south Lebanon's border areas.

Its ground forces are backed by fighter jets and artillery fire.

But the scope of Israel's action has not been clear, with United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon saying it did not amount to a "ground incursion" and Hezbollah denying Israeli troops had crossed the border.

An army statement early Tuesday confirmed troops had started "targeted ground raids" across Israel's northern border, but few details have been provided of the extent of the operation or its timeframe.

An Israeli security official said localised raids had taken place and that they were limited in scope.