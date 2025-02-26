What we know about Pope Francis's health

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis remains in "critical" condition at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The 88-year-old, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, is being treated for pneumonia in both lungs.



Here is what we know about his health.

DOUBLE PNEUMONIA

Francis was admitted to hospital on Feb 14, initially for bronchitis, after appearing weak for several days and complaining of shortness of breath.



The Vatican later said he was suffering from a "polymicrobial respiratory infection," before revealing on Feb 18 that he had pneumonia affecting both lungs - part of what it called a "complex" clinical picture.



His condition deteriorated on Saturday, with a "prolonged asthmatic attack" which required him to receive "high-flow" oxygen via nasal cannulas.



Francis also required blood transfusions on Saturday due to a low platelet count, while on Sunday the Vatican said doctors had detected a mild renal insufficiency, which it later said was not cause for concern.



On Monday, the pope's condition showed a "slight improvement", although doctors declined to offer a prognosis, the Vatican said.