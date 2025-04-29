What we know ahead of the conclave

WHO TAKES PART

Only 135 of the Church's 252 cardinals are expected to take part in the conclave, as only those aged under 80 are eligible to vote for a new pope.



The Monday gathering that decided on a date was attended by more than 180 cardinals, of which just over 100 were so-called "cardinal electors".



Most of those allowed to vote were appointed by Francis - around 80 per cent. They hail from all corners of the globe, with many from under-represented regions.



But Europe still has the largest voting bloc, with 53 cardinals, compared to 27 cardinal-electors from Asia and Oceania, 21 from South and Central America, 16 from North America and 18 from Africa, according to the Vatican.



Italy is the most represented nation with 17 electors. The United States has 10, Brazil seven and France five.