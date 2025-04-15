What we know about Israel's latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

GAZA CITY: Nearly a month after Israel resumed its aerial and ground assaults across Gaza to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining hostages in the territory, the Palestinian militant group says it had received a new ceasefire proposal from Israel.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the group would "most likely" respond within 48 hours.

The proposal was delivered to the group's delegation in Cairo over the weekend by Egyptian officials, who are mediating in the ceasefire talks.

WHAT'S THE PROPOSAL?

Another senior Hamas official told AFP late on Monday (Apr 14) that Israel had proposed a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages.

In return, Israel would free 1,231 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails and allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory, which it has been fully blockading since Mar 2.

During Hamas's Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which sparked the war in Gaza, Palestinian militants abducted 251 hostages, 58 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

A previous ceasefire, initiated on Jan 19, resulted in the release of 33 hostages in exchange for about 1,800 Palestinian prisoners, before it collapsed two months later.

The latest proposal also stipulates that any hostage release occur privately, in contrast to the previous releases involving public ceremonies in Gaza that drew widespread criticism in Israel.