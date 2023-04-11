What we know: Leak of classified US documents

WASHINGTON: The apparent leak of a trove of highly classified US documents - including many related to the Ukraine conflict - has triggered a criminal investigation as well as a multi-agency effort to assess the potential fallout.

The source of the leaked documents is unknown and as of Monday (Apr 10) the Department of Defense was still working to assess their authenticity, though it has acknowledged they appear to contain sensitive, classified material.

The data has been present online for weeks or possibly even longer, though it only gained widespread media attention earlier this month. Here is what we know so far about the breach:

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS ABOUT?

Many relate to the war in Ukraine. One provides information about the status of the conflict as of early March, including on Russian and Ukrainian casualties, while others detail the situations on specific fronts such as the battleground city of Bakhmut.

Another provides information about Ukrainian air defences, which have been key to countering Russian missile and drone strikes, while one shows details on international efforts to build up Kyiv's military forces.

Other documents aren't related to Ukraine. Some, for example, point to US surveillance of its allies, such as one that states leaders of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency advocated for domestic protests against a controversial Israeli judicial reform plan that would have given lawmakers substantially more control over the supreme court.

ARE THEY GENUINE?

The Pentagon says it is working to "assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites," but admitted they "appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material".

At least one document seems to have been manipulated to make it say that Ukraine had suffered higher casualties than Russia, when the apparent original version said the reverse was true.

But US officials reportedly believe that many of the documents are genuine.