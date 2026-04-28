White House blames 'left-wing cult of hatred' for Trump dinner shooting

In a press conference minutes after the attack at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Trump took a more conciliatory tone towards the media, whom he has previously dubbed the "enemy of the people."



But Leavitt, who was on stage with Trump at the dinner when the incident happened, said there had been "systemic demonisation" of the 79-year-old president.



"Nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump," said Leavitt, who returned from maternity leave to host the briefing at the White House.



"Those who constantly, falsely label and slander the president as a fascist, as a threat to democracy, and compare him to Hitler to score political points, are fueling this kind of violence," she added.



Those who have previously compared Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler include his own Vice President JD Vance, when he was opposed to Trump in 2016.