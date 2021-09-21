White House condemns border guard use of whip-like cord against Haitian migrants

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico: The White House on Monday (Sep 20) criticised the use of horse reins to threaten Haitian migrants after images circulated of a US border guard on horseback charging at the migrants near a riverside camp in Texas.

The mostly Haitian migrants have in recent days been crossing back and forth between Ciudad Acuna in Mexico and the sprawling camp across the border in Del Rio to buy food and water that was in short supply on the US side.

Reuters witnesses saw mounted officers wearing cowboy hats blocking the paths of migrants, and one officer unfurling a cord resembling a lariat, which he swung near a migrant's face.

A video showing a border guard apparently threatening migrants with the cords was shared on social media.

"I don't think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"I don't have the full context. I can't imagine what context would make that appropriate," she added.

Some on social media commented that the image of fleeing black men chased by white officers on horseback had echoes of the historical injustices suffered by black people in the United States.

US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said the incident was being investigated to make sure that there was not an "unacceptable" response by law enforcement. He said officers were operating in a difficult environment, trying to ensure the safety of the migrants while searching for potential smugglers.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the long reins are used by mounted officials to "ensure control of the horse".

"But we are going to investigate the facts," he said during a news conference in Del Rio.