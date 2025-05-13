White House defends Qatari Air Force One 'donation'

WASHINGTON: The White House insisted Monday (May 12) it would act with "utmost transparency" after Qatar offered President Donald Trump a new Air Force One, rejecting suggestions that the oil-rich Gulf state would expect preferential treatment in return.



Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the Qatari royal family would donate a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet described as a "flying palace", as Trump prepares to fly out on a Middle East tour that includes Qatar.



"The Qatari government has graciously offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense. The legal details of that are still being worked out," Leavitt told Fox News.



"But of course, any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law, and we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency, and we will continue to do that."



Both the monetary size of the gift and the proposed use of a foreign-built plane as the ultra-sensitive Air Force One would be unprecedented and raise numerous ethical and security questions.



Asked if there were concerns that Qatar would want something in return, Leavitt replied: "Absolutely not, because they know President Trump and they know he only works with the interests of the American public in mind."



The US Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State," in a section known as the emoluments clause.