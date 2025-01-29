White House evaluates China AI app DeepSeek's affect on national security

WASHINGTON: US officials are looking at the national security implications of the Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The National Security Council is reviewing the implications of the app, she said. "This is a wakeup call to the American AI industry," Leavitt said, adding the White House was working to "ensure American AI dominance"

Investors sold technology stocks across the globe on Monday over concerns the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model would threaten the market dominance of US-based AI leaders.

Leavitt did not indicate that the White House would take any action after its review.