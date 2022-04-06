White House launches national plan to address long COVID-19

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Apr 5) announced a national action plan to be developed by the US health department to tackle the looming health crisis of long COVID-19, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work.

Long COVID-19, which arises months after a COVID-19 infection, affects nearly 7 per cent of all US adults and 2.3 per cent of the overall population and has cost an estimated US$386 billion in lost wages, savings and medical bills, according to an analysis by the Solve Long Covid Initiative, a non-profit research and advocacy group.

More than 200 symptoms - many lasting for months - have been associated with the condition, including pain, fatigue, brain fog, breathing difficulty and exhaustion after minimal amounts of physical activity.

The plan will expand research, care and disability services for people suffering from the condition, the White House said. Secretary Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will release the jointly developed National Research Action Plan within 120 days, Biden said in a presidential memorandum.

It addresses some concerns raised by patient advocacy groups, which have criticised the slow speed of the National Institutes of Health's US$1.15 billion RECOVER research programme, and aims to accelerate the enrollment of 40,000 people with and without long COVID-19.

Under the plan, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will invest US$20 million next year to investigate how healthcare systems can best help those with long COVID-19, mentor primary care practices, and develop multi-specialty clinics across the country.