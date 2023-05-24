White House touts 'movement' on debt after latest talks

WASHINGTON: The White House says some progress was made in the latest round of talks with Republican negotiators to avert a catastrophic US debt default before a Jun 1 deadline.

"We are seeing movement", White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday afternoon (May 23), adding: "Both sides have to understand that they're not going to get everything that they want."

Negotiations between US President Joe Biden and Republicans in Congress look set to go to the wire, with negotiators locked in talks since Sunday to try and shape a deal to raise or suspend the borrowing cap, known as the debt ceiling, in order to cover existing US spending commitments.

Republicans in Congress have so far refused to do so without a commitment from Democrats to cut spending next year and start bringing down the country's US$31-trillion-plus debt burden.

"With just 9 days left to go, Republicans remain the only ones in Washington who have actually done anything to lift the debt limit and avoid default," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the country could run out of money to pay for existing commitments as early as next week, while the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts the so-called "X-date" will arrive two weeks later.