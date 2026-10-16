White House press secretary Katie Zacharia says she did not pass bar exam

WASHINGTON: New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia said on Thursday (Oct 15) she did not pass the bar exam after facing scrutiny about her legal career before becoming the top spokeswoman for US President Donald Trump.

Zacharia, who joined the White House on Monday, has previously said she practised law before entering politics, and Trump had described her as an attorney.

"You did not pass the bar exam, correct?" she was asked in an interview on Fox News' Hannity show late on Thursday.

"Correct," she said in response to the host, Sean Hannity.

"I did not," she said when Hannity asked if she ever took the bar exam a second time.