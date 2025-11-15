White House says Alibaba aided Chinese military targeting of US

WASHINGTON: The White House has accused Chinese online marketplace Alibaba of providing technological support for Chinese military operations that targeted the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Nov 14), citing a national security memo.

The FT said the memo included declassified top secret intelligence outlining how Alibaba supplied the People’s Liberation Army with capabilities that Washington believes pose a threat to US security. The report did not detail what those capabilities were or which operations were involved.

Alibaba’s US-listed shares fell 4.2 percent after the report.