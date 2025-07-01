White House says Canada 'caved' to Trump on tech tax

The Canadian leader came to the White House on May 6 and had a cordial meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.



They met again at the Group of Seven summit earlier this month in Canada, where leaders pushed Trump to back away from his punishing trade war.



A Jul 9 deadline that Trump has set for countries to negotiate trade deals is now rapidly approaching before harsh tariffs kick in.



"He is going to set the rates for many of these countries if they don't come to the table to negotiate in good faith, and he is meeting with his trade team this week to do that," Leavitt said.