Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

White House says US agencies can delay punishing COVID-19 unvaccinated federal workers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

White House says US agencies can delay punishing COVID-19 unvaccinated federal workers

White House says US agencies can delay punishing COVID-19 unvaccinated federal workers
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) speaks with workers at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside the Carpenters International Training Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
White House says US agencies can delay punishing COVID-19 unvaccinated federal workers
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
30 Nov 2021 07:53AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 07:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The White House told federal agencies on Monday (Nov 29) they can delay punishing thousands of federal workers who failed to comply with a Nov 22 COVID-19 vaccination deadline.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration said a total of 92 per cent of US federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, 96.5 per cent of the 3.5 million federal workers were considered to be in compliance with the administration's mandate announced in September because they either were vaccinated or had an exemption request granted or under consideration.

The White House said it was not delaying the vaccination deadline.

"We encourage your agencies to continue with robust education and counselling efforts through this holiday season as the first step in an enforcement process," said an email from the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Management.

It said no further action was needed, aside from potentially a letter of reprimand, for nearly all employees who have not yet complied with the vaccination requirement until January.

"We believe this approach is the best one to achieving our goal of getting the federal workforce vaccinated," the email said, added that "agencies may need to act on enforcement sooner for a limited number of employees, such as where there are additional or compounding performance or workplace safety issues under consideration."

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal employee union representing 700,000 government workers, praised the Biden Administration "for delaying vaccine mandate discipline."

The Biden "administration has done the right thing by listening to federal workers, taking their concerns seriously, and giving those who haven't yet gotten vaccinated some peace of mind this holiday season," AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement.

The administration repeatedly had said it would not immediately seek to suspend or fire unvaccinated employees.

The White House previously said for federal employees not in compliance, agencies should begin "a brief period of education and counselling" to last five days. If employees do not "demonstrate progress toward becoming fully vaccinated," that "should be followed by a short suspension" of no more than 14 days.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us