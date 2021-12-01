Logo
White House says work toward waiving COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights continues
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

01 Dec 2021 04:05AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 04:28AM)
ABROAD AIR FORCE ONE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the Biden administration is continuing to work on building a consensus toward waving intellectual property rights tied to Covid-19 vaccines.

Psaki said the administration recognises the World Trade Organization is a "consensus-based organization" and it will take time to build such an agreement.

Source: Reuters

