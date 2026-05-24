Suspect 'down' after shooting at officers near White House, official says

WASHINGTON: Officers at a White House checkpoint responded to gunshots on Saturday evening (May 23), and a shooting suspect was "down" and taken to a hospital, a law enforcement official told Reuters.



A bystander was also shot, the official said, adding that both individuals were said to be in critical condition.



US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran.

A person approached the checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House and started shooting at officers, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the investigation.



The suspect is "down" and was transported to George Washington Hospital, the official said.



He did not specify the suspect's condition or how he was brought down.

The suspect was identified as an emotionally disturbed person, the official said, adding that a "stay-away order" had been issued to the suspect previously.

Earlier, the US Secret Service said it was investigating the incident and FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency was supporting the probe.

Canadian tourist Reid Adrian told AFP he was in the area when "we heard probably 20 to 25 what sounded like fireworks, but they're gunshots, and then everyone started running."

Journalists who were on the White House North Lawn at the time said on X that they were ordered to run and shelter in the press briefing room.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang had been recording a video for social media when the apparent gunfire broke out, capturing the sounds of the shots as she dove to the ground.

"It sounded like dozens of gunshots," she said on X.