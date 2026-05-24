Large police presence around White House after reports of shots fired

WASHINGTON: Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on Saturday evening (May 23) after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said.



US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran.

The US Secret Service on Saturday said it was aware of reports of shots fired at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White House and was working to corroborate those reports with personnel on the ground.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was on scene supporting the Secret Service.



Police cordoned off access to the White House and National Guard troops blocked an AFP reporter from entering the area.

Journalists who were on the North Lawn at the time said on X that they were ordered to run and shelter in the White House press briefing room.