WHO agrees to launch talks on pact to tackle pandemics

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Wednesday (Dec 1) to launch negotiations on an international pact to prevent and control future pandemics at a time when the world is gearing up to battle the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Such an agreement to beef up measures against pandemics is expected to be ready in May 2024, covering issues from data sharing and genome sequencing of emerging viruses to equitable distribution of vaccines and drugs derived from research.

"The adoption of this decision is cause for celebration and a cause for hope that we all need," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the meeting of health ministers.

"Of course there is still a long road ahead. There are still differences of opinion about what a new accord could or should contain," he said, calling for continued cooperation.

In the meantime, countries should abide by the WHO's 2005 International Health Regulations, he said.

The decision, entitled "The World Together", was adopted by consensus at a special assembly of the 194 nations that are members of the UNÂ health body, drawing applause at the end of a three-day meeting.

"The text before us is the product of extensive discussions, of frank exchanges and of compromises," said Australia's ambassador Sally Mansfield, who co-chaired the working group.