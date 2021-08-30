WHO sounds alarm over rising COVID-19 deaths in Europe

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday (Aug 30) that another 236,000 people could die from COVID-19 in Europe by Dec 1, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rates on the continent.

The warning comes as the world passed the grim milestone of 4.5 million deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally on Monday.

Infections rates are ticking up globally again, as the highly transmissible Delta variant takes hold - especially among the unvaccinated - preying on populations where anti-virus measures have been relaxed.

The head of WHO Europe said on Monday that infections and deaths were on the rise again in Europe, particularly in poorer nations in the Balkans, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

"Last week, there was an 11 per cent increase in the number of deaths in the region - one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by Dec 1," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said Monday.

Europe has already registered about 1.3 million Covid deaths to date.