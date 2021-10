WHO and Norway call on G20 to commit to ending COVID-19 pandemic

ZURICH: The World Health Organization and Norway's prime minister called on Thursday (Oct 28) on G20 leaders meeting in Rome this weekend to use their financial and political power to fund the ACT Accelerator programme's latest US$23.4 billion plan to end COVID-19.

"I hope and urge that the G20 will make a commitment to end the pandemic," Jonas Gahr Stoere, prime minister of Norway, which co-chairs the ACT Accelerator's Facilitation Council which leads fundraising, told a WHO media briefing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the G20 should fully fund the latest round of the programme which aims to provide vaccines, drugs and tests to the poorest countries until September 2022.