Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

WHO and Norway call on G20 to commit to ending COVID-19 pandemic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

WHO and Norway call on G20 to commit to ending COVID-19 pandemic

WHO and Norway call on G20 to commit to ending COVID-19 pandemic

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a bilateral meeting with Swiss Interior and Health Minister Alain Berset on the sidelines of the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland May 24, 2021. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

28 Oct 2021 11:36PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 11:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH: The World Health Organization and Norway's prime minister called on Thursday (Oct 28) on G20 leaders meeting in Rome this weekend to use their financial and political power to fund the ACT Accelerator programme's latest US$23.4 billion plan to end COVID-19.

"I hope and urge that the G20 will make a commitment to end the pandemic," Jonas Gahr Stoere, prime minister of Norway, which co-chairs the ACT Accelerator's Facilitation Council which leads fundraising, told a WHO media briefing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the G20 should fully fund the latest round of the programme which aims to provide vaccines, drugs and tests to the poorest countries until September 2022.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us