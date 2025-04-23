WHO announces 'significant' layoffs amid US funding cuts

GENEVA: The World Health Organization chief said on Tuesday (Apr 22) that operations and jobs would be slashed as US funding cuts had left the UN agency with a budget hole of several hundred million dollars.

"The sudden drop in income has left us with a large salary gap and no choice but to reduce the scale of our work and workforce," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told member states, according to a transcript of his remarks.

The United Nations health agency has been bracing for President Donald Trump's planned full withdrawal of the United States – by far its largest donor – next January.

The United States gave WHO US$1.3 billion for its 2022 to 2023 budget, mainly through voluntary contributions for specific projects rather than fixed membership fees.

But Washington never paid its 2024 dues, and is not expected to pay its 2025 dues.

This has left the WHO preparing a new structure, which Tedros presented to staff and member states on Tuesday.

"The refusal of the US to pay its assessed contributions for 2024 and 2025, combined with reductions in official development assistance by some other countries, means we are facing a salary gap for the 2026 to 2027 biennium of between US$560 and US$650 million," he said.

The lower end of that spectrum "represents about 25 per cent of staff costs" currently, he said, stressing though that "that doesn't necessarily mean a 25 per cent cut to the number of positions".

He did not say how many jobs would be lost at the WHO, which employ more than 8,000 people around the world.