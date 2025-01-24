WHO chief to cut costs, reset priorities after US exit, document shows

GENEVA/LONDON: The World Health Organization will cut costs and review which health programmes to prioritise after the United States announced its exit, its chief told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal on the first day of his second term on Monday (Jan 20), alleging that the global health agency had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

"This announcement has made our financial situation more acute," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a memo to staff dated Jan 23. It said that the agency planned to significantly reduce travel expenditure and halt recruitment as part of a series of cost-saving measures.

A WHO spokesperson confirmed the memo was authentic but declined to comment further.

The United Nations confirmed on Thursday that the US was due to withdraw from the WHO on Jan 22, 2026.

The US is by far the WHO's biggest financial backer, contributing around 18 per cent of its overall funding. WHO's most recent two-year budget, for 2024-2025, was US$6.8 billion.