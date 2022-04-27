Logo
WHO chief says we are 'increasingly blind' on COVID-19 transmission
WHO chief says we are 'increasingly blind' on COVID-19 transmission

People line up outside a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Haidian district of Beijing, China, on Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

27 Apr 2022 03:17AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 03:17AM)
GENEVA/LONDON: The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday (Apr 26) urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying the world was "blind" to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates.

"As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference at the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.

"This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution."

Bill Rodriguez, chief executive of FIND, a global aid group working with WHO on expanding access to testing, said "testing rates have plummeted by 70 to 90 per cent."

"We have an unprecedented ability to know what is happening. And yet today, because testing has been the first casualty of a global decision to let down our guard, we are becoming blind to what is happening with this virus," he said.

Source: Reuters/ec

