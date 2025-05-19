WHO chief urges countries to adopt pandemic agreement

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday (May 19) urged countries to adopt this week the Pandemic Agreement, aimed at preventing a repeat of the COVID-19 crisis.

WHO member states are holding their annual World Health Assembly, a gathering of the UN health agency's decision-making body.

"At this assembly, member states will consider, and hopefully adopt, the WHO Pandemic Agreement," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his opening address to the gathering in Geneva.

"This is truly a historic moment."

After more than three years of negotiations, the text of the agreement was finalised by consensus last month.

The United States pulled out of the talks, following US President Donald Trump's decision to trigger the country's one-year withdrawal process to leave the WHO.

"Even in the middle of crisis, and in the face of significant opposition, you worked tirelessly, you never gave up, and you reached your goal," said Tedros.

The hard-fought consensus spurred "joy, triumph, relief, exhaustion," he said.

"I look forward to your adoption of the agreement."