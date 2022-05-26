Logo
WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine in rare vote
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. Picture taken February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

26 May 2022 11:26PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 11:26PM)
GENEVA: A World Health Organization assembly on Thursday (May 26) voted to adopt a Western-led resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine which it says led to a health emergency.

The resolution was approved by 88 votes in favour and 12 against, with 53 abstentions, the meeting's president Hiroki Nakatani said prompting a standing ovation by the resolution's backers.

Typically, the WHO annual assemblies make decisions by consensus. A parallel proposal submitted by Russia which mimics the language of the original one has yet to be voted on by the member states.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ta

