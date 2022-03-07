WHO confirms additional attacks on Ukraine healthcare

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed seven attacks on healthcare infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of a Russian invasion on Feb 24, up from four the previous day, the UN agency said in an emailed response to Reuters on Monday (Mar 7).

"As of Mar 7, nine verified incidents of attacks on healthcare in Ukraine have been published on the Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA), seven with 'Confirmed' certainty level, and two with 'possible' certainty level," a WHO official said in an email, referring to its database.

That was up from four confirmed attacks on the WHO website the previous day.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter on Sunday that "several" attacks had occurred, without giving details, adding they were a violation of international humanitarian law.

The WHO official gave no information on the perpetrators since its surveillance system has no mandate to collect information on them.