Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

WHO confirms additional attacks on Ukraine healthcare
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

WHO confirms additional attacks on Ukraine healthcare

WHO confirms additional attacks on Ukraine healthcare

Men use sheets of plywood to cover windows of a hospital following shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo

07 Mar 2022 10:04PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 10:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed seven attacks on healthcare infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of a Russian invasion on Feb 24, up from four the previous day, the UN agency said in an emailed response to Reuters on Monday (Mar 7).

"As of Mar 7, nine verified incidents of attacks on healthcare in Ukraine have been published on the Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA), seven with 'Confirmed' certainty level, and two with 'possible' certainty level," a WHO official said in an email, referring to its database.

That was up from four confirmed attacks on the WHO website the previous day.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter on Sunday that "several" attacks had occurred, without giving details, adding they were a violation of international humanitarian law.

The WHO official gave no information on the perpetrators since its surveillance system has no mandate to collect information on them.

Related:

Six of the seven confirmed attacks involved heavy weaponry, the database showed. One involved individual weapons, such as grenades or improvised explosive devices, on an ambulance on Feb 26. The confirmed attacks together caused six deaths and 12 injuries.

"They (health facilities) are protected by the international humanitarian law but it is still happening again," Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told journalists on Monday. "This is very sad."

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us