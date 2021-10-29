WHO confirms Tedros sole candidate for director-general election in May

GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the sole candidate for the WHO leadership when his current term expires, the WHO announced on Friday (Oct 29).

The 56-year-old Ethiopian former health and foreign minister has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the head of the WHO.

Elected to the WHO leadership in 2017, his mandate runs out in August next year.

Tedros secured the backing of 28 countries, including France, Germany, Indonesia, the Netherlands and Spain, the WHO said.

The deadline for nominations passed on Sep 23. Countries submitted a sealed envelope to the Geneva-based WHO, which did not open them before Oct 1.