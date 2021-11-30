WHO flags Omicron risk, curbs tighten worldwide, Biden urges vaccination

GENEVA/JOHANNESBURG: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (Nov 29) the Omicron coronavirus variant carried a very high risk of infection surges as more countries closed borders, casting a shadow over economic recovery from the two-year pandemic.

Big airlines acted swiftly to protect their hubs by curbing passenger travel from southern Africa, fearing that a spread of the new variant would trigger restrictions from other destinations beyond the immediately affected regions, industry sources said.

But shares in carriers bounced back with the rest of the market on Monday after Friday's rout as hopes grew that the variant might prove to be milder than initially feared.

The WHO advised its 194 member nations that any surge in infections could have severe consequences, but said no deaths had yet been linked to the new variant.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said.

"The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high."

Further research was needed to understand Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it added.

US President Joe Biden said the new variant was a cause for concern but not panic and that everyone should get their shots. He said it would be weeks before the world knew how effective current vaccines would be against it.

"Sooner or later we are going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," Biden said. "Please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people."

He said he did not think additional curbs were needed.