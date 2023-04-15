Who is Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old arrested over leaked Pentagon documents?

WASHINGTON: Jack Douglas Teixeira was arrested on Thursday (Apr 13) for allegedly leaking a trove of highly classified documents online.

Here is what we know about him.

FAMILY BACKGROUND

The 21-year-old was arrested by a team of heavily-armed FBI agents at his mother and stepfather's house in North Dighton in Massachusetts on Thursday, and appeared before a federal judge in Boston Friday.

Teixeira served with the Air National Guard in Massachusetts, as did his stepfather.

A social media post on his mother's flower shop's account, made in 2021, shows a now widely-circulated photo of Teixeira in his military uniform in front of a U.S. flag. The post notes that Teixeira's stepbrother and stepfather were both in the military as well.

Thomas Dufault, his stepfather, retired as a master sergeant in 2019 from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, the same unit Teixeira was in.

Dufault served in the military for 34 years, according to pictures from his retirement ceremony viewed by Reuters on Friday.