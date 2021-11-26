WHO meeting on Friday to designate new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an experts' meeting from Geneva at midday (7pm, Singapore time) on Friday (Nov 26) to assess the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 amid growing concern, a spokesperson said.

European and Asian countries tightened travel restrictions on Friday after the new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls.

"We don't know very much about this yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves," said Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and WHO technical lead on COVID-19.

"This is one to watch, I would say we have concern. But I think you would want us to have concern," she told viewers of an event on social media on Thursday.