WHO recommendation on Merck's oral COVID-19 pill likely in early February: Official

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently reviewing ccccccCOVID-19 antiviral oral pill molnupiravir and a recommendation will likely be made by early February, an agency official said on Friday (Jan 14).

Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said the WHO'S Guidelines Development Group is also getting ready to review Pfizer's oral pill.

"We will be looking at that (Pfizer oral pill) data in early February for publication likely at the end of that month."

Late on Thursday, a WHO panel recommended use of two drugs by Eli Lilly, and GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for COVID-19 patients, adding treatment options as the fast-spreading Omicron variant renders many ineffective.