WHO, Red Crescent resupply two hospitals in north Gaza: WHO

GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Sunday (Oct 13) that a WHO-Palestine Red Crescent operation had managed to resupply two hospitals in northern Gaza.

"WHO and partners finally managed to reach Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals yesterday after 9 attempts this past week," he posted on social media platform X.

"The missions were completed amid ongoing hostilities," he added.

He said drivers had been subjected to "humiliating security screening" and even temporarily detained at a checkpoint, "which is unacceptable".

The WHO regularly criticises the obstacles the Israeli authorities put in the way of these supply and patient evacuation missions.

It did so again on Friday during a news briefing in Geneva specifically on the subject of this relief mission to the northern Gaza Strip.

"One-off missions are not enough. There is a sustained need for resupplying hospitals to keep them functioning," Tedros said, reiterating his call "for sustained facilitation of humanitarian missions and ensuring safety for humanitarian staff; and for a ceasefire".