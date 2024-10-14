Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

WHO, Red Crescent resupply two hospitals in north Gaza: WHO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

WHO, Red Crescent resupply two hospitals in north Gaza: WHO

WHO, Red Crescent resupply two hospitals in north Gaza: WHO

Members of the Palestine Red Crescent Society assist a Palestinian person on a stretcher, during the evacuation of people from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on Oct 12, 2024. (Photo: Handout via REUTERS/Palestine Red Crescent Society)

14 Oct 2024 10:52AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2024 11:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Sunday (Oct 13) that a WHO-Palestine Red Crescent operation had managed to resupply two hospitals in northern Gaza.

"WHO and partners finally managed to reach Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals yesterday after 9 attempts this past week," he posted on social media platform X.

"The missions were completed amid ongoing hostilities," he added.

He said drivers had been subjected to "humiliating security screening" and even temporarily detained at a checkpoint, "which is unacceptable".

The WHO regularly criticises the obstacles the Israeli authorities put in the way of these supply and patient evacuation missions.

It did so again on Friday during a news briefing in Geneva specifically on the subject of this relief mission to the northern Gaza Strip.

"One-off missions are not enough. There is a sustained need for resupplying hospitals to keep them functioning," Tedros said, reiterating his call "for sustained facilitation of humanitarian missions and ensuring safety for humanitarian staff; and for a ceasefire".

Related:

According to the WHO, 13 patients in critical condition were transferred from Kamal Adwan hospital to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

"The hospital is overwhelmed and still serving around 60 in-patients and receiving at least 50-70 injured daily," Tedros said.

Six other patients who had been transferred earlier from al-Awda Hospital to Kamal Adwan were also taken to Al-Shifa, along with those accompanying them.

The resupply mission also delivered 20,000 litres of fuel to keep Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda operational, and 23,000 litres of fuel were delivered to Al-Sahaba Hospital, along with 800 units of blood and essential medicines and supplies.

The fuel is mainly used to run the hospitals' generators to ensure power supply.

The hospital infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip is very fragile after a year of war between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas, with many facilities having been hit by shelling or fighting.

The Israeli military accuses Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and carried out the Oct 7, 2023 attacks in Israel that triggered the war, of operating under the cover of these buildings, which normally enjoy increased protection under the rules of war.

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

Gaza Israel-Hamas war World Health Organization Red Crescent

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement