WHO 'regrets' Trump decision to pull US from organisation

WASHINGTON: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday (Jan 21) it regretted US President Donald Trump's decision - just hours after taking power - to withdraw his country from the UN agency, saying it hoped he would "reconsider".

Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the WHO, a body he has repeatedly criticised over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the White House hours after his inauguration, Trump said the United States was paying far more to the UN body compared to China, adding: "World Health ripped us off."

The United States, the largest donor to the Geneva-based organisation, provides substantial financial support that is vital to the WHO's operations.

The UN health agency said Tuesday it regretted the decision.

"WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world's people, including Americans," spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva.

"We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe."

The US withdrawal is expected to trigger a significant restructuring of the institution and could further disrupt global health initiatives.

This marks the second time Trump has sought to sever ties with the WHO.

During his first term, the United States issued a notice of intent to withdraw, accusing the organisation of being overly influenced by China during the pandemic's early stages.

That move was later reversed under former president Joe Biden's administration.

Jasarevic stressed that it would take one year from formal notification for the US to leave WHO, according to the rules in place.