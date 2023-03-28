Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron era
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron era

WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron era
Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic on Nov 17, 2022, in Richmond. (File photo: AP/Steve Helber)
28 Mar 2023 11:48PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 11:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The World Health Organization has tailored its COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for a new phase of the pandemic, suggesting that healthy children and adolescents may not necessarily need a shot but older, high-risk groups should get a booster between six to 12 months after their last vaccine.

The UN agency said the aim was to focus efforts on vaccinating those facing the greatest threat of severe disease and death from COVID-19, considering the high-level population immunity worldwide due to widespread infection and vaccination.

The health agency defined high-risk populations as older adults, as well as younger people with other significant risk factors. For this group, the agency recommends an additional shot of the vaccine either six or 12 months after the latest dose, based on factors such as age and immunocompromising conditions.

Meanwhile, it said healthy children and adolescents were "low priority" for COVID-19 vaccination, and urged countries to consider factors like disease burden before recommending the vaccination of this group. It said the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters were safe for all ages, but the recommendations took into account other factors like cost-effectiveness.

The WHO said in September last year that the end of the pandemic was "in sight". In a briefing on Tuesday (Mar 28), the agency said its latest advice reflected the current disease picture and global immunity levels, but should not be seen as long-term guidance over whether annual boosters would be needed.

The recommendations come as countries take differing approaches. Some high-income countries like the United Kingdom and Canada are already offering those at high-risk COVID-19 boosters this spring, six months after their last dose.

"The revised roadmap re-emphasises the importance of vaccinating those still at risk of severe disease," said Hanna Nohynek, chair of the WHO's Strategic Group of Experts on immunisation, which made the recommendations.

The committee also called for urgent efforts to catch up on routine vaccinations missed during the pandemic and warned of a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases like measles.

For COVID-19, it said that vaccines beyond the initial two shots and a booster were no longer routinely recommended for those at "medium risk" as benefits were marginal.

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccination WHO

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.