WHO rushes supplies to Ukraine, readies to tackle disease in flood areas

Asked specifically about cholera, WHO technical officer Teresa Zakaria said that the risk of an outbreak was present since the pathogen exists in the environment. She said that the WHO was working with Ukraine's health ministry to put mechanisms in place to ensure that vaccines can be imported if needed.

"We are trying to address quite a wide range of health risks actually associated with the floods, starting from trauma to drowning, to waterborne diseases but also all the way to the potential implications of disruption to chronic treatment," she added.

The huge Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro River separates Russian and Ukrainian forces and people have been affected on both sides of its banks. WHO's Emergencies Director Mike Ryan said the WHO has offered assistance to Russian-controlled areas but that its operational presence was "primarily" on the Ukrainian side.

He said Russian authorities had given them assurances that people living in areas it occupies were being "well monitored, well cared for, well fed (and) well supported".

"We will be delighted to be able to access those areas and be able to monitor health as we would in most situations wish to do," he said, adding it would be for the Ukrainian and Russian authorities to agree how that could be achieved.