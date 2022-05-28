Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

WHO says 650 probable cases of acute child hepatitis reported so far
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

WHO says 650 probable cases of acute child hepatitis reported so far

WHO says 650 probable cases of acute child hepatitis reported so far

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

28 May 2022 05:17AM (Updated: 28 May 2022 05:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (May 27) it had received 650 reports of probable cases of acute hepatitis in children, but added that the causes remain unknown and are under investigation.

As of May 26, 650 probable cases have been reported to WHO from 33 countries, with 99 additional cases pending classification, according to the WHO study.

Health authorities around the world are probing a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children that has resulted in at least nine deaths.

US health officials said last week that infection with adenovirus, a common childhood virus, is the leading hypothesis for recent cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children.

Hepatitis linked to this type of adenovirus has almost exclusively been associated with immunocompromised children.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also said it was investigating whether COVID-19 infections might be playing a role, as well as other pathogens, medications and risk factors.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us