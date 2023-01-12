Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

WHO says COVID-19 variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

WHO says COVID-19 variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases

WHO says COVID-19 variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases

Small figurines are seen in front of displayed World Health Organization logo in this illustration taken on Feb 11, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

12 Jan 2023 04:37AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 04:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 may be spurring more cases.

"Based on its genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in case incidence," the WHO said after a Jan 5 technical meeting.

However, it said that it had only "low confidence" in the assessment as data was mostly coming from just one country, the United States, which has provided more than 80 per cent of sequences.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Health Organization COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.