Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

WHO says no evidence monkeypox virus has mutated
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

WHO says no evidence monkeypox virus has mutated

WHO says no evidence monkeypox virus has mutated

FILE PHOTO: The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

23 May 2022 10:23PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 10:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have evidence that the monkeypox virus has mutated, a senior executive at the UN agency said on Monday (May 23), noting the infectious disease that is endemic in west and central Africa has tended not to change.

Rosamund Lewis, head of the smallpox secretariat which is part of the WHO Emergencies Programme, told a briefing that mutations are typically lower with this virus, although genome sequencing of cases will help inform understanding of the current outbreak.

The more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases in the recent outbreak in Europe and North America have not been severe, the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonoses lead and technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said.

"This is a containable situation," she said.

The outbreaks are atypical, according to the WHO, as they are occurring in countries where the virus does not regularly circulate. Scientists are seeking to understand the origin of the cases and whether anything about the virus has changed.

 

Related:

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

World Health Organization monkeypox

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us