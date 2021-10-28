Logo
WHO says seeks more data from Merck on COVID anti-viral, from Bharat on vaccine
FILE PHOTO: An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

28 Oct 2021 11:36PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 11:36PM)
GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday (Oct 28) that it was seeking further data from Merck on its experimental new antiviral COVID-19 pill and hoped to issue guidance in coming weeks regarding its use for mild and moderate cases.

"This is a drug that we are currently evaluating and we met with Merck on Friday to discuss data from their current clinical trials that are under way in other countries," WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove told a news conference where she was asked about Merck's molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

"So we hope to have some good news there in the coming weeks."

Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director, said that WHO hoped to reach a decision on possible emergency use listing for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine at a Nov 3 meeting after asking the Indian company this week for more clinical data.

Source: Reuters

