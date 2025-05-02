WHO slams Gaza 'abomination'

Supplies are dwindling and the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) last Friday said it had sent out its "last remaining food stocks" to kitchens.



The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Thursday that at least 2,326 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes, bringing the overall death toll since the war broke out to 52,418.



The Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.



Militants also abducted 251 people, 58 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34, the Israeli military says, are dead.