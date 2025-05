WHO slams Gaza 'abomination'

GENEVA: The World Health Organization decried Thursday (May 1) the horrifying situation unfolding in Gaza, with one top official voicing anger that the world was allowing the "abomination" to continue."We have to ask ourselves: How much blood is enough to satisfy whatever the political objectives are," the UN health agency's emergencies director Mike Ryan told reporters in Geneva."We are breaking the bodies and the minds of the children of Gaza. We are starving the children of Gaza, because if we don't do something about it we are complicit in what is happening."Israel strictly controls all inflows of international aid vital for the 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.It halted aid deliveries to Gaza on Mar 2, days before the collapse of a ceasefire that had significantly reduced hostilities after 15 months of war.Since the start of the blockade, the UN has repeatedly warned of the humanitarian catastrophe on the ground, with famine again looming.