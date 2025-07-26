Why has France decided to recognise Palestinian statehood?

PARIS: France’s President Emmanuel Macron hopes that his country’s formal recognition of a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September will encourage others to follow suit, analysts say. The announcement was made on Thursday (July 24).

International envoys are set to discuss a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict early next week in New York, before a further summit co-hosted by France ahead of the UN gathering in September.

WHY NOW?

Macron’s declaration came as international alarm deepened over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than two million Palestinians face dire conditions amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas. Aid groups have warned of mass starvation and health collapse across the enclave.

“The sense of urgency may have driven the president to move forward alone,” said Gerard Araud, France’s former ambassador to Israel.

Beyond the humanitarian concerns and “the shocking declarations of certain Israeli ministers” about Gaza, Macron may also have been influenced by domestic political pressures, said David Khalfa of the Jean Jaurès Foundation.

The war has stirred tensions in France, which is home to both the largest Muslim community in the European Union and one of the largest Jewish populations outside Israel and the United States.

WHAT’S THE PLAN?

France has long supported a two-state solution, an independent Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel.

Macron originally proposed a coordinated recognition of Palestine, ideally alongside a Saudi-Israeli normalisation agreement. As that approach stalled, Macron opted to go ahead alone, hoping to build momentum before the UN meetings.

“The idea is to have a little over a month to potentially rally other countries to make a larger announcement in New York,” said Amélie Férey, an analyst at the French Institute of International Relations. “The United Kingdom and Canada could perhaps follow suit.”