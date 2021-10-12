Why impact of ‘long COVID’ could outlast the pandemic

WHAT'S THE DEFINITION?

According to the World Health Organization, people with what it calls “post Covid-19 condition” have symptoms usually three months after an initial bout of COVID-19 that last for at least two months and can’t be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

Common ones include fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive dysfunction - all of which affect everyday functioning. These ailments may appear following recovery from the acute phase of COVID-19 - even one with no noticeable symptoms - or persist well after the initial illness. Symptoms may also fluctuate or relapse over time.

The WHO says this definition may change as new evidence emerges, and that a separate definition may be needed for children. Other groups have proposed alternative definitions based on the constellation of symptoms affecting such people, who are colloquially known as long-haulers.

HOW PREVALENT ARE LONG-TERM EFFECTS?

Researchers haven’t studied enough cases over a long enough period to gauge the full range of effects, what proportion of patients will suffer from them or for how long. Various published studies indicate that about 10 to 20 per cent of people experience lingering symptoms for weeks to months after infection.

Early findings and the demand for specialised clinics to help survivors deal with scarred lungs, chronic heart damage, fatigue and other conditions indicate a significant prevalence. About 1.1 million people in the UK reported experiencing long COVID as of early September, according to the Office for National Statistics. Of those:

405,000, or 37 per cent, had confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at least one year previously;

706,000, or 65 per cent, said symptoms adversely affected day-to-day activities;

211,000, or 19 per cent, reported that their ability to undertake day-to-day activities had been "limited a lot".

IS COVID-19 DEFINITELY TO BLAME FOR THESE SYMPTOMS?

Not necessarily. A large study based on data from a US health plan published in the BMJ in May found that 14 per cent of people infected with the coronavirus developed one or more related complications requiring medical care beyond the acute phase. But so did 9 per cent of people in a control group. Some symptoms might occur by chance or be triggered by stress and anxiety.

Social restrictions, lockdowns, school and business closures, loss of livelihood, decreases in economic activity and shifting priorities of governments all have the potential to substantially affect mental health, according to a study that appeared on Oct 8 in the Lancet.

It found the pandemic has resulted in an extra 53.2 million cases of major depressive disorder and an extra 76.2 million cases of anxiety disorders globally. In some critical COVID-19 cases, life-saving treatment itself may cause problems. Such uncertainties have sometimes led to what patients describe as “medical gaslighting” by health professionals who don’t take their complaints seriously, especially if the patient is a woman.